Almost €130,000 in extra funding for Leitrim Childcare

Following up on issues regarding lack places for pre-school children in ECCE facilities in Leitrim and the need for building works and improvements, €129,700.67 is being allocated to childcare services in Co. Leitrim.

The funding allocation sees Mal Guckian in Leitrim Village will receive €49,662 and B and T Singleton Ltd, Carrick-on-Shannon get €41,921.67 to allocated more places. Carrigallen Childcare Facility Ltd will receive €10,000, while €18,117 has been sanctioned for Drumshanbo Community Childcare Facilities Ltd to allow building works and improvements.

Drumreilly Community Playgroup has been allocated €5,000 and Gerard Anthony Moran, Carrigallen €4,999 to create natural outdoor areas.

Fine Gael Deputy Tony McLoughlin welcomed the funding and said it "will benefit children, families and providers under our Early Years programmes, and will contribute to the development of an infrastructure that is ready to meet the radical new approach to subsidising childcare outlined in Budget 2017."

He outlined it is estimated the extended scheme provides an average saving of €4,000 per child.

“We also recently introduced paternity leave for the first time ever. Dads are now entitled to two weeks’ paid leave. From September an estimated 70,000 children nationwide will get extra supports. This will really benefit families in Sligo and Leitrim.

“Families will benefit in two ways. First there is a universal support for all children aged 3 and under then there are supports for those families who need it most.

“The second targeted support is based on income and also for those parents who have had to turn down jobs, training and education because they cannot afford childcare.

“I encourage parents in Sligo and Leitrim to take the time to study the increased supports which are available and prepare for the autumn, by checking out the new website www.affordablechildcare.ie or by talking to staff at your local childcare centre."