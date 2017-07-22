7,210 Leitrim people contacted Citizens Information last year

Over 7,210 Leitrim people made contact with the service and almost 14,000 queries were dealt with. In County Leitrim 43% of all queries related to Social Welfare; 10% of queries related to Tax followed by employment queries at 9% and health services at 7%.

The statistics are contained in Making An Impact – The Public Value of Citizens Information Services. Sr. Stanislaus Kennedy, who was guest speaker at the launch, said that the huge numbers of enquiries highlighted how inaccessible and impenetrable many public services are.



“What stands out in this report is just how impenetrable our structures and systems are,” Sr. Stan said. “This impenetrability is causing daily anguish to people who are simply trying to deal with everyday life events – accessing a public service like healthcare or adult education, dealing with bereavement or managing their finances.”



Dolores Tiernan, Leitrim Citizens Information Service said that Citizens Information Services were dealing with more complex queries. “We are consistently dealing with more complex issues and more difficult situations for families and individuals,” Dolores says. “One of the great advantages of the Leitrim Service is that we are located where people are living, like here in Carrick-on-Shannon, Manorhamilton and through our Outreach Service to smaller towns such as Mohill.

“One of the valuable pieces of evidence that this report shows us that people who visit CISs prefer to talk to other people about their difficulties and concerns,” she continued. “Our community connection as a drop-in service is our greatest strength and the service is free, independent and confidential.”

Co. Leitrim Citizens Information Service can be contacted at the Carrick-on-Shannon Centre , Monday-Friday: 9:30 am-12:30 pm & 1:30pm-4:30p m phone 076107 5670 and at the Manorhamilton Ccentre located on Main Street is Mon, Wed & Fri 10:30 am – 2:30 pm Phone : 0761 07 5710 or email leitrim@citinfo.ie