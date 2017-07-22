Leitrim to lead new report into local authorities

The Arts Council has awarded €20,000 to Leitrim County Council to commission an Indecon report in partnership with Limerick, Kildare and Fingal County Councils which represents a strategic intention by the local authority partners to examine their work practices and better understand their changing roles, inform future policy development and meet future needs.

The Arts Council confirmed the award as part of their ‘Invitation to Collaboration’ scheme aimed at Local Authorities, which promotes unique collaborations through working better together and promoting access to and engagement with the arts.

The study will be supported by Prof. John O’Hagan from Trinity College and will help determine the shape and structure of their local authority art services. While the results of the study will, in the first instance, be of principal benefit to the four local authorities, the report may have valuable insights for local government nationally as it looks to meet the challenges of the next 25 years.

Speaking at the launch on Friday July 21, in the dlr Lexicon, Director of the Arts Council, Orlaith McBride said, “We recently put a call out to local authorities looking for ambitious ways of collaborating and I am delighted to confirm that Leitrim was successful as lead applicant in this project. I am confident this funding will bring new insights into the arts in local government, and I look forward to the report.”