Gaza kids in Manorhamilton next week

The Al Helal Football Academy from Gaza, Palestine will be visiting Manorhamilton on Tuesday August 1 for a day of football and fun hosted by Manorhamilton Rangers.

The games will kick off at 2pm at the Manor Astro and we would appreciate a huge turnout to welcome these great players. Everyone in the community is welcome. The day is part of Gaza Kids to Ireland, which is a wonderful initiative now in its third year and launched by former Ireland manager Brian Kerr.

The Gaza boys will be on a whirlwind tour of Ireland, playing in Dublin, Limerick and Galway before coming to Manorhamilton. This will be the first year they are coming to Leitrim and we hope to make it a huge success.

To help fund their trip, Manorhamilton Rangers will be holding a table quiz this Thursday July 27 in Gurns Pub at 8pm. Tables of four are €20 each and all funds raised will go directly to the Gaza Kids to Ireland project.

For more information visit the Gaza Kids to Manorhamilton Facebook page and to donate go to http://www.gazaactionirelan d.ie/