More funding sought for 'The Leitrim Way'

'The Leitrim Way' was granted €155,000 under the Recreational Trails Programme last year, but more funding is being sought.

Independent Cllr Gerry Dolan praised the work of Leitrim County Council to make the trail more accessible and to upgrade the entire route this week at the monthly Ballinamore Municipal meeting.

Changes to the route are currently going through the planning process, but Senior engineer Darragh O'Boyle said they hope to start work on the route this year. Cllr Dolan asked if an unused lane could be cleaned up to allow access from the Main Road to the Leitrim Way in Dowra. Mr O'Boyle said "there may be more funding sought" and those works could be included.

Sinn Féin's Brendan Barry said he understood that The Heritage Council of Ireland has applied for €40,000 in relation to The Leitrim Way. The initiative was welcomed by all Ballinamore Area councillors.