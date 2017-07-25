New speed ramp to reduce speeding at Drumcong NS

A new speed ramp is due to be installed outside Drumcong NS by the end of October this year.



Leitrim County Council recently conducted a low cost safety survey at the location and found a staggering 85% of road users were breaking the speed limit on that stretch of road.

The council also outlined that local Gardai had evidence of speeding at the location on the Ballinamore- Carrick-on-Shannon road.



The council applied for a grant and were successful, they expect to install the ramp in September or October this year.

There had been discussion of a pedestrian crossing at the same location which includes a playschool and national school, but parents and local community members agreed it was unnecessary.



The funding for a pedestrian crossing with flashing lights will instead be installed Ballinamore NS.