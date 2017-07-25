100 new self employed businesses expected in Leitrim

One hundred new self employed people are expected to be created by the end of this year, according to Donal Fox from Leitrim Development Company.



Mr Fox delivered a presentation to municipal district meetings this months to outline the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP 2015 -2017.

During his presentation to the Ballinamore members, Mr Fox said 100 Leitrim people are expected to progress to self employment by the end of 2017.



He said the new businesses range from landscaping to food, tourism, IT and retail.

40 individuals have already progressed to opening new businesses and at least 60 more are expected to do so within the county in the five months.



Local councillors congratulated Leitrim Development company on their hard work. Cllr John McCartin said “the programme must be applauded for its moral qualities in society.



He commented that fro every one person in jail in Europe, there are six in America. He also said “There are more black 17 year olds in jail in the USA than in education.” He concluded that programmes like this should be applauded.

Mr Fox explained the programme which helps disadvantaged individuals and communities is funded by the Government and the EU's social fund. He said moderately disadvantaged areas are spread around Co Leitrim and is best defined as areas with low education, high unemployment, poor health and lacking work opportunities.



Cllr Brendan Barry said the scheme helps those with “different abilities” and he wished all the participants success in the future.