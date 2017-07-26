Ballinamore delegation to meet Minister for Transport today

Six councillors from the Ballinamore Municipal Area are meeting with Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross today, Wednesday, July 25.

Cllr Brendan Barry thanked Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Kenny for setting up the much sought after meeting with the Minister to discuss allocations of funds for roads in Co Leitrim. Councillors had previously been refused a meeting with the minister.



The councillors will bring issues from around the county in relation to road maintenance and improvement and they will be asking for specific funding for LIS and CIS schemes, away from the general road budget.

The Department of Transport allows the council to use up to 15% of the Discretionary Maintenance Grant for Local Improvement Schemes, however they say it cannot be justified when there are not sufficient funds to adequately maintain the public road network.



Ballinamore councillors this year invited the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Deputy Shane Ross, to Leitrim to see the state of local roads. Cllr Ellis had described the state of Leitrim roads “possibly the worst ever.” He noted some roads are “deteriorating fast.”



Senior Engineer Darragh O’Boyle told councillors that roads need to be resurfaced every seven years, but many councillors noted there are roads in the county that have not been resurfaced in 20 years.