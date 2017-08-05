The Pride of Place judges are coming to Leitrim

The Pride of Place Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of people who work tirelessly to create pride in their local area and a better place for local residents.

Pride of Place 2017 judges will be in Manorhamilton on Thursday, August 10 and will be in Bornacoola and Carrigallen on Friday, August 11.



Groups ranging from those in small rural communities to groups in inner-city housing estates, took winning or runner up positions in the main and cities competitions. Each year, practically every local authority on the island of Ireland nominate groups for doing exceptional work in their communities. This year 102 groups were nominated by their respective local authority.

A panel of highly experienced judges will visit every nominated group.

Join in the preparations and help bring some top awards home to Leitrim!

The IPB Pride of Place Awards 2017 will be hosted on the 2nd of December 2017 in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, hosted by Donegal County Council