New speed limit in force on N4 Dromod/ Rooskey bypass

Due to road works on the N4 at the Dromod/ Rooskey bypass, Leitrim County Council has given notice of a new speed limit in the area.

The Road Works Speed Limit Order of 60 Km/Hr in respect of National Primary Road, N4 at the Dromod/Rooskey Bypass comes into effect today, Friday, July 28 and will remain in place until December 22, 2017.

The new speed limit related to the N4 Southern bound lane extending from a point 20 metres south of Dromod/Mohill roundabout in the townland of Gubagraff for a distance of 3.63 kilometres to the townland of Moher.

On the N4 Northern bound lane the speed limit extending from a point 160 metres north of Roosky roundabout in the townland of Aughnahunsin for a distance of 3.26 kilometres to the townland of Clooncloy.

