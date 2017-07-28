Barnardos is looking for volunteers for the National Collection Day

Barnardos children’s charity is calling on the people of Co Leitrim to volunteer at the National Collection day this September 15.

The children’s charity, currently works with more than 14,100 children and families across Ireland.

By volunteering for just two hours the children’s charity estimates that you could contribute up to €100 to Barnardos – which would help them continue their vital services for children in your area.

What: Barnardos National Collection Day, kindly supported by Dell EMC

When: Friday, September 15

Time: 8am - 9pm (any 2 hour shift)

Locations in Leitrim:

Carrick on Shannon

To volunteer on Friday 15 September please call Mary Johnston on 01-7080418. For more information, email buckets@barnardos.ie or visit www.barnardos.ie.

How you can help:

