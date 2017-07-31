Sligo's Save Our Cancer Services group disbanded

After ten years of campaigning for essential cancer services to be brought to Sligo Hospital, the group have been disbanded.

The announcement was made by Caitriona McGoldrick last Thursday, July 27.



The dedicated campaigners organised protests and marches and held meetings with politicians to highlight the fact that following the removal of the services from Sligo, no vital service to combat the disease existed north of a line from Dublin to Galway.



The announcement stated, "Today the Steering Group met and we closed the Bank Account we set up 10 years ago this Autumn.

"We donated the cash that was left to the North West Hospice and Shout, both very worthy causes.

"We brought the Campaign as far as we could and feel after 10 years it has run its course.

"Thank you so much to everyone who came out in their thousands over the years to support this campaign and to the local press.”



"On behalf of the Steering Group, Valerie Finan, Denise Kenna, Lily McMorrow, Jim O'Sullivan ,Deirdre O'Sullivan, Caitriona McGoldrick, I thank each and every one of you .

"We are now officially disbanded," concluded the announcement.



Tributes poured in for the group which fought hard for the rights of local people.

The group had campaigned in local and general elections for politicians to take local issues on board and held a large successful rally outside Leinster House.