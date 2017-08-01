Dublin Sligo train delayed last night due to a "tragedy"

Irish Rail has described an incident on the Sligo to Dublin line yesterday evening, Monday, July 31 as a ‘tragedy’.

Passengers on the Dublin to Sligo line were delayed by over two hours coming from the capital last night at Mullingar due to the incident. Emergency services were called to the scene near Multyfarnham.

Irish Rail has described the incident as a ‘tragedy’. They had announced on twitter that the 19:05 train from Connolly was delayed in Mullingar about two hours ago due to an incident.

At about 9.45pm, it confirmed on twitter that the emergency services had been called to the scene.

The delayed train left Mullingar around 22:40 and arrived back in Sligo at 00.30, two and a half hours behind schedule due to the incident.