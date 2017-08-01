Garda Open Day at Lough Key Forest Park

Boyle Garda Siochana will host an open day for all the national garda units in Lough Key Forest & Activity Park on Bank Holiday Monday August 7.



The theme of the day will be “Supporting Safer Communities”. The plan is to have the Garda Air Support Unit, Dog Unit, Water Unit, Mounted Unit, Armed Support Unit, road safety and members of An Garda Siochana from Boyle and surrounding stations in the Park to meet the public and showcase all that they do.



Local organiser Garda Michael Pilkington said the gardai want to meet with the public on the day and convey information on crime prevention, home and general security and also listen to feedback from the public.

The event will commence at 11am and finish at 3pm.



The Visitor centre, Lakeside café and all other activities in the park will be open as normal on the day from 10am to 7pm.