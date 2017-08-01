New Tusla development for Leitrim

The development of a new Tusla Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon has been approved by Department of Youth and Child Affairs.

Work on the site is due to commence early next month. The Department of Youth and Child Affairs fully support the development.

Local fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin welcomed the news by Minister Katherine Zappone. He said, "I have been raising this with the Minister for some time and I am delighted that a timeline in now clear for this much needed new development.