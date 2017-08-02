Manorhamilton digital conference cancelled

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton has been forced to cancel a major digital transformations conference which was scheduled for this October.

The event was being organised by Scott Coombs who is originally from California but now lives in Glenboy.

Mr Coombs informed the paper this week that he was forced to cancel 17 international speakers for the event along with the conference due to the lack of commercial sponsorship.



The conference was expected to look at the cultural impacts of the emerging digital society and give artists and others a chance to see and react to the big changes in arts, politics and society.

Mr Coombs said the conference received huge support from Manorhamilton businesses, Leitrim Arts and Leitrim Tourism Network.



The Digital Transformations Conference entitled “An Exploration of Art in a Digital Society” had attracted speakers from Ireland, Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece and the United States as well as members of the local arts community.

Sean Coombs told the paper he wanted to bring the conference to Manorhamilton as “I think that it would be an ideal place to have this debate, since Manorhamilton is such a vibrant place for the arts and has such a strong, diverse and authentic community voice. Also I felt this fit in with the Glens' vision and mission, and as a local resident I wanted to bring something special to Leitrim.”



However, when Mr Coombs reached out to major players in tech, arts and higher education “the sponsorship I needed to make this conference viable didn't materialise.”

Some of the responses he received included “we only sponsor in Dublin” to “can we promote our products?” and “we don't see a revenue stream.” He said he hopes, “perhaps someone else will rediscover the idea and be able to do something with it that I couldn't.”