Win a family pass to the Taste of Cavan

Cavan is in the mood for food as it gets ready to host the sixth annual Taste of Cavan, which returns to Cavan Equestrian Centre on Friday, 11th and Saturday, 12th August.

The Leitrim Observer is delighted to join with Taste of Cavan and offer one lucky reader a family pass to either day of the event. Details of competition below ...

Taking to the stage in the Ulster Bank Chef’s Kitchen will be the nation’s favourite chef Neven Maguire, two-time Michelin Star winner Richard Corrigan, East Coast health food advocates The Happy Pear, and well-loved TV chef and author Catherine Fulvio.

Other culinary stars at this hugely popular event include gluten-free guru and Fáilte Ireland Food Champion Gearóid Lynch of The Olde Post Inn, ‘The Great British Menu’ star Eddie Attwell of St Kyran’s Country House, RTÉ’s Chef Adrian, ‘No Salt Chef’ Brian McDermott, Shane Smith of Airfield Estate and Bord Bia’s Máire Dufficy.

Fresh from winning the hearts of the nation on Celebrity Masterchef, actor/director and host of TV3’s Saturday AM, Simon Delaney will also give his first ever cookery demo at Taste of Cavan.

This year, the festival will feature 130 stalls, which represent the very best food and drink from Cavan and the surrounding region, along with an unparalleled line-up of family fun in the free Kids’ Zone, ensuring the little ones are kept happy while moms and dads enjoy the many tasty samples on offer!

For those that like to get hands-on with their food, Taste of Cavan will host a special ‘Cook with Neven’ masterclass, where groups of two will get to cook alongside Ireland’s best-loved chef. Visit www.tasteofcavan.ie to pre-register.

Another new addition to this year’s line-up will be a Smallholders’ Convention, which will bring together people interested in the smallholding life from all over Ireland and the UK, including experts who will share their experience with those interested in taking up smallholding.

Easily the biggest and best food festival in the north-west, Taste of Cavan has cemented its position as a fixture in the Irish food calendar, and as a nationally-significant regional food festival, by staying true to its ethos of promoting only the very finest local and regional produce, and each year the line-up of stalls and chefs is curated to ensure the very best visitor experience.

See www.tasteofcavan.ie for more information.

To be in with a chance of winning a family pass to either day of the Taste of Cavan event answer the following question by email with your name, address, phone number to leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com by Tuesday, August 8.

Q: How many years has the Taste of Cavan been running for?