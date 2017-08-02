Leitrim has a new Snapchat filter

Snapchat users are now able to use a special filter anywhere in the county (if you have a signal!) that displays Liatriom.

Ireland is the top country for Snapchat usage based on percentage of usage by adults in each market, now every county has their own filter as part of Conradh na Gaeilge’s Gaelsnap campaign.

Conradh na Gaeilge is a forum for the Irish-speaking community with over 200 branches. It's main aim is to promote the use of Irish as the standard language in Ireland.

The Snapchat geofilters in Irish will form part of this month’s BÚAGaeilge challenge, a campaign developed by Conradh na Gaeilge to provide people with monthly challenges to use more Irish in their daily lives.

The Liatriom filter comes with hay and a pitchfork! Happy snapping!