More rain today everyone

Proving the Irish weather is nothing if not consistent - when it comes to rain at least - Met Éireann forecasters say today, August 3, 2017, will be cloudy to start but will brighten up as the day goes on.

There will be a chance of an isolated shower (of course) and temperatures will reach a highs of 16 to 19 degrees.



Tonight

It will be cloudy at first tonight with showers (see consistent) with clearer spells developing later. Temperatures will drop to lows of 10 to 12 degrees.