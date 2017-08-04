€20,000 arts funding for the Leitrim Sculpture Centre in Manorhamilton

The Leitrim Sculpture Centre is set to benefit from a €20,000 allocation under the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.

Confirming the funding, Sligo/Leitrim TD, Deputy Tony McLoughlin noted: “This funding is part of €750,000 allocated to more than 60 local arts organisations around the country by my Fine Gael colleague the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys.

“The funding is being made available under Stream 3 of the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme. While the maximum grant allowed under this scheme is €20,000, the grants will still make a significant difference to those smaller organisations looking to develop, for example, IT projects, new lighting and sound systems in theatres and arts centres, seating, staging and storage and the improvement of digital facilities.

“The funding announced under the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme will be a real boost to tourism here in Sligo and Leitrim helping to develop our offering to visitors, but it will also be of real benefit to local communities here," he noted.