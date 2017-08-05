Nine Leitrim teens attend international youth leadership conference in Maynooth

Nine teens from Leitrim attended Foróige’s Leadership for Life International Youth Conference in Kildare this week.

The conference brought together 250 teenagers from India, the USA and Ireland to learn how to become leaders in their own lives. During the week-long conference the teens learn crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, communication skills, critical thinking and team-work.

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige said, “The Leadership for Life programme enhances the vision, passion and idealism of young people by teaching them key leadership skills and challenging them to use these skills practically.

“Great leadership is grounded in respect and the ability to inspire. In the week ahead these young leaders will uncover the greatness within themselves and their own unique leadership style.

“Through challenging young people to explore their own values, and express themselves in ways they may not be used to, they develop skills such as problem solving, critical thinking and empathy. This skills are crucial in all walks of life.”

The 250 delegates, aged 15 to 18years, will graduated this weekend having completed various stages of the leadership programme. As part of the week-long conference, the delegates met inspirational guest speakers Dil Wickremasinghe, Social Justice and Mental Health Broadcaster, Journalist, Activist & Social Entrepreneur; Sinead Kane, first blind person worldwide to run 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days & Ireland’s first legally blind solicitor; Mairead McGuinness, the First Vice-President of the European Parliament and represents the Midlands-North-West constituency in Ireland and Adam Harris, founder AsIAm a community organisation supporting people with Autism and their families.

Front row: Sarah Hackett, Saoirse Lynch, Caoimhe Glynnmartin, Rachel Kiernan

Back row: Darragh McCrann, Killian Quinn, Sorcha Quinn, Tara Dolan, Chloe Kilkenny