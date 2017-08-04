Four remanded in custody over raids in Leitrim and Longford

Four Dublin men have been remanded in custody in connection to carrying out late night raids in Carrick-on-Shannon and Longford this week.



Kean Doherty (19), 52 Cherry Orchard Court, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, Wayne Coffey (23) 47 Michael Collins Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, Lorcan Ross (22), 484 Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 and Jamie French (23), 24 Greenfort Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 appeared at a special sitting of Longford District Court this morning.

They were charged with theft and trespassing charges arising out of break-ins at Esquire’s Coffee Shop, Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and Bell’s Shop, Newtownforbes, Longford on August 2.

A further incident, was also allegedly committed in Strokestown, Co Roscommon which resulted in a criminal damage charge being issued against Mr French.

Gardaí have retrieved a safe from the vehicle the suspects were arrested in, some of the contents the Garda Superintendent said came from the Esquires burglary in Carrick-on-Shannon,

Superintendent Delaney said it was the state’s application to remand all four men in custody.

In submitting a bail application for his client, Mr Doherty, Defence solicitor Frank Gearty submitted a bail application for his client Mr Doherty, but not for Mr French. Bail applications for the co-accused, Mr Coffey and Mr Ross were also made but denied by Judge Deirdre Gearty.

The four are due to appear before Harristown District Court next Friday, August 11.