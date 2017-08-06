Plans to put electric car charging point in Ballinamore

Ballinamore Tidy Towns have been part funded to provide an electric car charging point in the town.

There are charding points in Carrick-on-Shannon, Mohill and Manorhamilton, however there have been issues with the points not working full time.

The Minister for the Environment Denis Naughten announced funding €4,350. The charging point is expected to cost €6,365.

Mohill Family Support Centre received €2,000 for the development of chalets for participants of Training and Activity in the Community Garden.

Flynn Furney Environmental Consultants Tidy Towns Environmental Training Programme were awarded €3,000 to provide guidance, information and assistance to Tidy Towns Groups in the area.

Barley Field Bredagh Residents Accosiation, Carrigallen received €400 for a Community Allotment Enhancement Project to enhance and develop community allotment/garden area. Fenagh Development Company/Fenagh Tidy Towns will get €500 to help develop their awareness of biodiversity and to educate the community on recycling and implement water conservation measures.

Knocklongford Residents, Drumshanbo have been awarded €1,000 to erect a Polytunnel at Knocklongford Community Garden.

Martina Butler of Our Enviroment, Our Responsibility and Karen Webster Exploring Biodiversity through Art Workshop both received €1,000 and €1,500 respectively for their primary school workshops.

Leitrim Environmental Services Ltd on behalf of the Hedgecutting laying Assoc of Ireland has got €1,200 to ensure hedgerows cut under Leitrim County Council scheme.

Coomhola Salmon Trust Ltd of Streamscapes Lough Gill hope to enhance local awareness of the Aquatic and Biodiversity assets of Lough Gill with €750.00.





