Motorcyclist dies after accident in Mohill

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which took the life of a motorcyclist at Cloonchair, Mohill, Co Leitrim this morning.

A man in his 30s was killed when his motorcycle was in collision with a car at 11.20am this morning Saturday, August 5.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

The deceased motorcyclist has not been named yet.

The driver of the car was not injured.