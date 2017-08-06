Radiologist at Cavan Hospital discovered scan problem

The HSE has said that a radiologist at Cavan General Hospital discovered the radiology imaging glitch in the HSE system which has affected thousands of patients.

On July 26 this year, the radiologist in Cavan Hospital came across the data error in which the '<' symbol, that was used in delivering information about a diagnostic procedure, was not visible when the scan was archived in the system.

The problem was immediately reported to the HSE and a fix devised within three days. Over six years, 21,131 patients were affected by the flaw. Local hospitals Sligo, Cavan and Mullingar are understood to be affected.

The HSE has been reviewing cases and while the size of the problem continues to be investigated, around 15,000 patients may need to be recalled. All but two hospitals in Ireland use the National Integrated Medical Imaging System.



The HSE has said the risk to patients is deemed low, as most clinicians would not solely rely on reports emanating from the system, but the recall of patients would have an impact on waiting lists and it would also be costly.

The HSE said the company that installed the technology had known about the glitch in January 2016. Many hospitals around the world use the system, including 54 hospitals in the US.