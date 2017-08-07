Motorcyclist who died at Mohill accident named

The motorcyclist killed at a road traffic collision at Cloonchair, Mohill, Co Leitrim at the weekend has been named.

Glenn Carty from Drum, Ballygawley, Co Sligo and formerly of Ballisodare was killed when his motorcycle was in collision with a car at 11.20am on Saturday morning, August 5.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Sligo University Hospital, a post mortem examination is expected to take place today, Monday.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Glen was the beloved son of Raymond Carty and Eileen Mc Manus and brother of Darran and Ronan. His funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.