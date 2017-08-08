Inside [CRAFT] to visit Lough Key Forest Park

Inside [CRAFT] was officially launched last week by Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD at the Virginia Show Centre.

The project, an ambitious new craft tourism drive is set to raise the profile of counties Leitrim, Cavan, Roscommon and Longford as a creative region by showcasing the work of craftspeople, designers and artists living and working here.

The first pop up shop was held in the Virginia Show Centre over the August Bank Holiday weekend and will return for the Virginia Show on August 23 from 8am - 5pm.

Next month, Inside [CRAFT] will also visit Lough Key Forest Park from September 20-24, with further pop up dates and venues to be confirmed.



Speaking at the launch of Inside [CRAFT] Minister Humphreys commented, “I am delighted to launch this exciting new initiative, which has the potential to significantly boost the numbers of visitors coming to this region. Cavan and its surrounding counties are renowned for arts, crafts and creativity and I look forward to Inside [CRAFT] showcasing this to a much wider audience. The Government’s Creative Ireland programme aims to enable culture and creativity in every community nationwide, so it is wonderful to see the Local Enterprise Offices in Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon putting culture to the forefront of their agenda. Engaging in cultural activities is good for our sense of wellbeing, great for tourism and in turn very beneficial for the economy. I would encourage everyone to check out the range of events which will be held as part of Inside [CRAFT] across these four counties in the coming months.”

The initiative is under the umbrella of USEFE – the Upper Shannon Erne Future Economy, a regional collaboration for economic development between the four counties of Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon.

Covering a wide breadth of creative disciplines, Inside [CRAFT] has to date attracted a multitude of designer-makers; sculptors, book-makers, mixed-media artists, wood-turners, ceramicists and fashion designers. An on-going drive to signup new members will continue via the website www.insidecraft.ie