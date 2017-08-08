Mohill seeks new Youthreach base for Leitrim school leavers

Mayo Sligo Leitrim ETB is currently preparing a business case for funding and support for a Youthreach Service in Mohill.

The plan is to create a 25 place Learner Service base for the whole county in Mohill's old Vocational School.



Currently Leitrim is the only county in Ireland that does not have such a service for early school leavers.

Independent Cllr Enda Stenson who is a member of the ETB is supporting the plan and says the base will “have a huge positive impact on young people in Leitrim.”



Youthreach is a Department of Education and Skills official education, training and work experience programme for early school leavers aged 15 - 20 years.

The programme usually provides two years integrated education, training and work experience.

It offers young people the opportunity to reflect on their talent, identify options, and provides them with transformative opportunities for life and living through gaining qualifications.

The ultimate aim being that Youthreach learners can transfer into sustainable employment or progress into further and higher education.



Programmes options that will be considered in Leitrim includes Leaving Certificate Applied, QQI L3- L5 awards in labour market relevant areas and personal development, coaching and mentoring. There is a focus on core subjects.

Participants on the Youthreach programme are entitled to receive training allowances.

Additional allowances for meal, travel and accommodation are also available.



Those who are receiving a social welfare payment of more than €160, participants can continue to get the higher amount while on Youthreach.

Cllr Enda Stenson is calling for support from across the county for this plan to help young people who need further skills to gain employment or work towards further education. He hopes funding will be announced by the Department of Education shortly.



Mohill Vocational School closed in 2008 after amalgamating with Marian College to form Mohill Community College.

The old Vocational School had been home to the local Mohill Scouts Group for a period of time.