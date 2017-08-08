Jobs will be lost if National Broadband Plan is not stepped up

"Jobs will be lost if the National Broadband Plan is not stepped up and delivered upon much quicker as a new survey out this week reveals that Ireland's broadband speeds are among the slowest in Europe" according to Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice.

"The survey reveals that 21 EU countries including Estonia, Slovakia and Slovenia have average broadband speeds faster than those available here. It is clear that the non availability of a proper broadband service is affecting the competitiveness of many small firms based in rural areas and jobs will be lost unless this is addressed immediately. ISME and IBEC have indicated their concern at the figures and I agree with them that the red tape and unnecessary planning and administrative processes associated with this plan should be removed to allow it to be delivered upon more promptly," he stated.

"Eir have been given the job to make 350,000 connections by 2020 but there is still concern at how long it will take to make the remaining connections after that, and the timeline for that contract to be completed. A reliable and efficient broadband service is now one of the essentials for doing business of any kind and it is imperative and the Broadband Plan is speeded up so that businesses do not lose out and that no jobs are lost as a result of the poor broadband service which exists in many areas at present" he concluded.