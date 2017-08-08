Leitrim County Council offices to close on Thursday

A number of offices run by Leitrim County Council will close for a few hours on Thursday, August 10.

The council said "As a mark of respect to our colleague Michael Melia R.I.P (Foreman, Machinery Yard) who passed away suddenly on Saturday 5th August, 2017 the following offices of Leitrim County Council will be closed to the public on Thursday 10th August, 2017 from 11.30 am to 1pm. May he rest in peace."

The offices affected are:

· Offices of Aras-an-Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon,

· Park Lane,

· Carrick-on-Shannon Library

· The Area Offices