Funeral details for motorcyclist killed at Mohill

Funeral details for the motorcyclist who was killed at a traffic accident at Cloonchair, Mohill on Saturday, August 5 have been announed.

Glenn Carty from Drum, Ballygawley, Co Sligo and formerly of Ballisodare, Co. Sligo was the beloved son of Raymond Carty and Eileen McManus and brother of Darran and Ronan.



Mr Carty will be reposing at his mother's home at Drum, Ballygawley , Co Sligo today, Wednesday August 9 from 2-9pm.

His funeral will arrive to The Church of the Assumption, Sooey, Co Sligo on Thursday, August 10 for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon with burial in St Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney afterwards.

A bus service will be in operation from Sooey Hall to the wake house in Ballygawley from 5pm on Wednesday.



A procession of motorbikes will escort the body after the funeral to the graveyard at St Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney.