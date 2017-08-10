More than 30 groups come together to form HPV Vaccination Alliance

More than 30 Irish organisations have joined together ahead of the new school term to encourage more students to get the vaccine.

According to the new HPV Vaccination Allicance urgent action is needed to address the fact that the number of girls getting the HPV vaccine has fallen to 50%.

Health experts say that the low uptake last year will result in a minimum of 40 deaths. The group say more than 400 people will be diagnosed with a cancer caused by HPV this year - 300 of these will be cervical cancer.

Donal Buggy, Head of Services and Advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society, said, “When it comes to the HPV vaccine, the jury is in - the vaccine is safe and saves lives. The Irish Cancer Society has been vocal on this issue for quite some time.

"It’s only natural that parents are fearful when they hear claims about a vaccine. It’s terrible that young girls get sick, but to link their illness to a life-saving vaccine when all the research shows no link is dangerous and threatens lives.

"Large studies looking at 3-4 million women, vaccinated and unvaccinated, found no evidence whatsoever that HPV vaccination causes any immune or nervous system disorder. The World Health Organisation and the European Medicines Agency have concluded that the injection is safe and has no link to any serious illnesses.

"All the evidence does show, however, that the vaccine prevents cervical cancer. That’s why the decision parents make now on the vaccine can have serious consequences for their daughters."

The HPV vaccination has hit headlines in Leitrim with Annaduff teenager Rebecca Hollidge claiming it has caused her chronic pain and many medical issues.