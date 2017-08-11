TV show looking for host families from Carrigallen

A production company called WAKA TV are planning to film a documentary called "Raised By The Village" in Carrigallen in early September for a prime time slot on RTÉ Television.



This involves bringing two teenagers aged between 13 - 17 years from an urban environment to live with a host family in the Carrigallen area and have them take part in the everyday life and activities of that family.



The documentary will also showcase Carrigallen and highlight the activities that take place in and around the village.. This is a great opportunity to promote Carrigallen and Leitrim but it depends greatly on finding two host families that's willing to have their homes and lives filmed for two weeks.. Expenses will be paid.



If you are interested please email pmivideo@eircom.net or contact the casting team on: ( 01)6343733.