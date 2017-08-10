Dromod man selected to be Ireland’s next UN Youth Delegate

Paul Dockery from Dromod ahs been announced as one of Ireland’s next UN Youth Delegates for 2017/18.

Paul Dockery from Dromod, Co Leitrim and Lauren Flanagan from Kilquade, County Wicklow will join Ireland’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this Autumn. The programme is run by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Irish Aid, and the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people each year.

International Youth Day is on Saturday, August 12, 2017. The UN Youth Delegate Programme provides an exciting opportunity for Irish young people. After a competitive selection process which saw applications from all over the country, in Lauren and Paul we are delighted to have selected two impressive young people who will work throughout 2017 and 2018 to highlight youth issues at local, national, European, and global levels.”

While in New York, Lauren and Paul will speak on behalf of young people in Ireland at the UN Third Committee at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in September and October 2017. As part of their role, the delegates will be attending youth events and consultations in Ireland before and after the UN General Assembly in order to consult with young people and take what they hear and research to New York.

The UN Youth Delegate Programme aims to ensure that young people are more involved in decision making at the UN, and that the views of young people in Ireland are taken into account. The Irish UN Youth Delegates will work with delegates from other countries to produce a Youth Delegate Declaration so that the voices of young people can be acted on.

Those holding youth events in Ireland can contact unyouth@nyci.ie to invite the Irish UN Youth Delegates to attend. The delegates will also address a Youth Summit on Peace and Justice, as part of One World Week organised by the NYCI, which will take place on November 23 in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.