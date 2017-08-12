Leitrim County Council has no funds for extra public lighting in Fenagh

Leitrim County Council has stressed it is not in a financial position to provide extra public lighting in Fenagh village along the existing footpath.

A senior council engineer told Cllr Caillian Ellis "the policy of Leitrim County Council at present is that we will not provide any new public lighting due to our current financial position."

However the engineer noted costings had been estimated for the provision of the works in Fenagh with a price coming in at €10,500.

"If we can find a funding source for such works the public lights in Fenagh will be considered," added the engineer.

Cllr Ellis said he was disappointed that there were no funds available for public lighting works but said he hoped another funding stream could be identified to put in place this vital infrastructure.