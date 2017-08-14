Public asked to be vigilant after invasive fish species found river on Leitrim/Donegal border

Inland Fisheries Ireland has appealed to anglers and the general public to remain vigilant and report the presence of any Pacific pink salmon in Irish river systems.

To date, 30 of the invasive pink salmon species have been recorded in Irish rivers.

Catches of pink salmon have been reported a number of rivers including the Drowes, on the border of Co Leitrim and Donegal. The fish have also been reported on the Foxford Fishery, Co. Mayo, the Coolcronan Fishery on the River Moy, the Galway Fishery on the River Corrib, the Cong River on the River Corrib and Crana River in Donegal. The most recent catches have been on the River Erriff and River Owengarve in County Mayo.

Identifying a Pink Salmon:

A Pink Salmon Factsheet and Identification Flyer is available for download here.

You can also view footage of a pink Salmon at the River Erriff here.

Pink salmon can be distinguished by a number of unique characteristics which are different to Atlantic salmon. They are as follows:

Large black oval spots on the tail

11-19 rays on the anal fin

Very small scales– much smaller than a similarly-sized Atlantic Salmon

No dark spots on the gill cover

Upper jaw typically extending beyond the eye

Procedure to follow if a Pink Salmon is caught

Anyone who catches a pink salmon is asked to: