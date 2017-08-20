Come on Leitrim, go bright for Sightsavers this September 8!

Actress and comedian Deirdre O’Kane has joined forces with Sightsavers Ireland to call on businesses and workers across the country to go Bright for Sight and wear something yellow to work on September 8 and show their support for ridding the world of avoidable blindness.

Deirdre was on hand with some little workers decked out in their finest yellow attire to help kick off Sightsavers Bright for Sight campaign. For more information about the campaign and to download a free fundraising pack visit www.sightsavers.ie/bright

Bright for Sight is an exciting new fundraising event that enables companies to support Sightsavers’ work tackling avoidable blindness in developing countries. Sightsavers is seeking as many companies as possible across Ireland to lend their support. It couldn’t be easier, all workers have to do is wear something yellow to work and make a donation. Why yellow? Because yellow is the colour most easily identifiable by people living with visual impairment.

Commenting on the Bright for Sight campaign, Ciara Smullen, Head of Major Giving Sightsavers Ireland said “Bright for Sight is a fun and easy fundraiser to host. Just ask your colleagues to wear something yellow to work on September 8th and make a small donation. Whether you want to come dressed as a bumblebee, a sunflower, a banana, or something a little more subtle like wearing your favourite yellow tie, socks or t-shirt, go for it and play a part in helping Sightsavers rid the world of avoidable blindness.”

A staggering 285 million people around the world are visually impaired, of which 39 million are living with blindness. It’s a sad and startling fact that 80% of this is avoidable. A little donation can go a long way. €2 provides a pair of glasses, €4 pays for a lens for a cataract operation, €36 pays for a sight-restoring cataract operation, €543 can purchase the equipment to perform the surgery, and €1,265 can help train an ophthalmic surgeon.

Some top tips to make your Bright for Sight campaign a success include:

Set a fundraising target for your colleagues to work towards.

Nominate a ‘champion’ if you work in a company with a large workforce to promote the campaign to each department.

Plan a Bright for Sight event so your co-workers can show off their splendid yellow. Everyone loves a bake sale, or coffee morning, a pizza day, or maybe a ps4 competition!

Check if your company will match employees’ donations, or a percentage of it.

Make sure to place your collection boxes in the visible areas, eg the canteen or reception area.

Share photos on your company’s social media and put a link to your Bright for Sight event on the company website homepage to promote your event and encourage people to take part.

And if you’d like someone from Sightsavers to come and talk at your event we’d be more than happy to. Drop an email tobright@sightsavers.ie and we’ll arrange it.

Make sure to let us know if your company is taking part by emailing bright@sightsavers.ie or calling 01 6637666

For more information about the campaign and to download a free fundraising pack visit here