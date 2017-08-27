Go Fund Me appeal launched for Boyle teenager

A Go Fund Me appeal has been launched for a teenager from Boyle, Co Sligo.

Niamh Flanagan has recently been diagnosed with Osteosarcoma on her pelvis and a special fundraising page has been set up to help her and her family during this very difficult time.

The money will be used to help fund ongoing trips over and back to Birmingham where Niamh will have her surgery as well as trips to Dublin where she will be undergoing chemotherapy.

The Gofundme page has set a goal of €75,000 for all costs involved in this journey for the family.

In just four days €6,920 has been raised. Can you help?

For more information or to make a donation see here.