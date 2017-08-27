Petition for Leitrim County Council to ban glyphosates nears target

An online petition calling on Leitrim County Council to prohibit the use of glyphosate based weedkillers in all public places has almost reached its target.

The campaign calls for the ban on the use of these chemicals in areas including public footpaths, road verges, council estates and amenity areas and also calls "on the county council to use alternative methods for weed control without the use of toxic herbicides".

The petition was set up by Cara Crews and has nearly hit its 600 signature target.

