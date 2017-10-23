Penneys Makes Cents campaign aims to raise much-needed funds for Childline

The ISPCC and Penneys have teamed up to make it easy for shoppers to support children and young people across Ireland.

From October 30 to November 5, Penneys Makes Cents will present Penneys customers with a chance to be a part of every call Childline answers.

Over 400,000 calls are made every year, by children and young adults, to Childline’s free phone line, live text and web chat services. Children call Childline for many reasons: they might just want to talk to someone, or may be lonely, upset, worried or may have experienced trauma or abuse. When children contact Childline, they are seeking a listening ear and often feel they have nowhere else to turn.

At Penneys stores across the country from October 30 to November 5, shoppers will have the opportunity to donate 50 cent or more to Ireland’s only 24-hour listening service for children when purchasing their items. ISPCC’s Childline service will receive 100 per cent of all donations raised through Penneys Makes Cents. As part of the campaign, Primark will make a donation of €25,000 to the ISPCC.

ISPCC Interim CEO Caroline O’Sullivan said: “ISPCC Childline is really delighted Penneys have decided to support this innovative campaign. Childline depends on fundraising to be there for children 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Each person who supports Penneys Makes Cents will be helping to make a difference. Penneys have generously helped Childline listen to children and young people for many years and we’re very grateful for the continued support.”

To help Childline listen to children and young people, drop into your local Penneys store between October 30 and November 5 and donate 50 cent or more to ISPCC Childline.