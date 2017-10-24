Gardai issue warning about the dangers of fireworks

As in previous years during the "run-up" to Halloween, Gardai are issuing a warning about the serious dangers associated with using fireworks.

Each year many children and young persons suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries. It should be borne in mind that the sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal.

It should be also noted that it is illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State. Many of the fireworks that are offered for sale illegally here have not passed any quality control tests and are possibly defective.

Gardai say they will confiscate any fireworks and anyone found with them could face prosecution. People are also reminded it is an offence under law to throw any ignited fireworks in public places. The only exception to these laws is where a 'professional' type firework display is authorised under permit.

Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress to elderly residents and also to family pets and animals.

If anybody has information relating to the illegal sale of fireworks they should contact their local Garda Station or use the Garda Confidential Line telephone number 1800 - 666 - 111.