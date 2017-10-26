Proposed re-routing of Leitrim Way

Approval has been given to a proposal to re-route a section of the Leitrim Way walking route to accommodate the construction of a new footbridge over the Yellow River in Ballinagleragh.

The original route of the Leitrim Way used stepping stones to cross the Yellow River and a new crossing point has been selected for the pedestrian bridge just beyond these stones.

As part of the proposed works an 80m abandoned walking trail, extending from local road L-8299 onto local road L-83002 will also be upgraded. Work on this stretch will include the clearing of trees, vegetation and the cutting back of all hedges. Fences, gates and drainage will all be restored at this location.

It is also proposed to provide a new section of walking trail (225m in length) to tie back in with the existing Leitrim Way route.

Landowners affected by the creation of the footbridge have agreed to the proposal and a public consultation has also been held on the project.

At Monday's Ballinamore Municipal District Meeting, it was agreed to approve plans for the re-routing of the Leitrim Way and the construction of the bridge.

Councillors have welcomed the project noting the massive tourism potential of walks such as the Leitrim Way.

Cllr Brendan Barry also noted the walk will be incorporated in the Beara-Breifne Way which runs 500km north from the tip of Beara Peninsula at Dursey in Co Cork to Blacklion area in the Breifne area of Co Leitrim.