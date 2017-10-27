Fenagh resident “afraid he will be mown out of it” by speeding traffic

A Fenagh resident has told Cllr Brendan Barry that he is afraid “himself or someone will be mown out of it” by speeding cars in the village.

Cllr Brendan Barry has asked the council for traffic calming works beside Fenagh's new Graveyard, Foxfield Church and the Community Centre.

He was told the Council will erect a driver feedback sign between the graveyard and the church and will also inform the gardai at the Joint Policing Committee meeting of alleged speeding issues at this location.

Cllr Caillian Ellis welcomed the signage but pointed out he had been promised such intervention a year ago.

A spokesperson for the engineer's office acknowledged that was the case but noted the sign had only become available.