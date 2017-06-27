St Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton
Conditional planning granted for ASD facilities at north Leitrim secondary school
St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton
Leitrim County Council has granted conditional planning permission for the construction of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) accommodation, comprising one classroom and ancillary accommodation, at St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton.
The freestanding building will have a floor space of 167sqm and the plan also includes all associated site works.
Planning was granted on June 19, last.
