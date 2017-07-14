Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 15, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kitty Murphy (née Watters), Greenhills, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim



Murphy (nee Watters) Kitty, 13th July 2017, Greenhills and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Ex Civil Servant, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends at home; beloved wife of the late Noel and loving mother of Angela and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughter-in-law Panagiota, grandchildren Eva, Kate and Christina, brother Bernard, Tommy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to the Animal Centre.

James Rooney, Difreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim

James Rooney, Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim and formerly of Largy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at his home. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am Church of the Annunciation, Mullies on Saturday 15th in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Tony Grehan, Ross Lane, Boyle, Roscommon

Tony Grehan, Ross Lane, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and late of London. Former singer and songwriter. Peacefully, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his sisters Marie, Frances and Helen, brothers Brian and John, brother's in-law, nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends in Ireland and England. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Sunday from 3 o'clock until 6.30 o'clock with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial on Monday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery. House private, please.

Thomas (Tom) Cassidy, Glentara, The Demesne, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon



Cassidy, Glentara, The Demesne, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon, July 10th 2017 (peacefully), at Ferna Manor Nursing Home, Castlerea, Thomas (Tom). Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, son John (Heartfordshire, UK), and daughter Teresa (Middlesex, UK), sisters Teresa (Australia) and Mary (England), John's wife Wendy and Teresa's partner Cliff, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home, Castlerea on Saturday morning from 9:30am with removal at 10:30am to St. Asicus' Church, Frenchpark arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock with interment in Cloonshanville Cemetery.