SuperValu Manorhamilton named Best Retail Supermarket in Ireland for Hygiene and Food Safety

SuperValu Manorhamilton has been named Best Retail Supermarket in Ireland for Hygiene and Food Safety standards at the National Q Mark Awards. Their nomination put them in the top 6.75% of all audits completed by the EIQA on the island of Ireland and this win means they are at the very top of the Q for highest standards of Quality and Excellence.

“We are delighted to be recognised at the National Q Mark Awards. This is a great achievement for our staff and proves that their hard work has paid off again. Our store is run on the basis that good service makes for happy customers and I’m really pleased that we have won this prestigious award. I am so proud of all our motivated staff who are extremely dedicated to their work and the community” said Stefan Rooney, Manager

Known as The Oscars of Business Excellence, The Q Mark Award is the highest accolade an Irish business can achieve, given both the intense competition and the exacting standards required.

Speaking at this year’s awards Irene Collins, Managing Director of EIQA said “Stefan and the team implement the highest standards of Quality and Food Safety on a daily basis. Winning this hotly contested category is proof of that commitment. Very well done!”

SuperValu Manorhamilton is an independently owned, family run Supervalu supermarket, part of the Musgrave RPI group. Gerry and Yvonne Rooney have owned the store for over twenty years employing over 70 local people.