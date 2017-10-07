Leitrim business named as most scenic place to enjoy a coffee in Ireland

Now anyone who lives in Co Leitrim will know the hidden beauty of our mountains, lakes and rivers, but you would be surprised by how many people haven't cottoned on to the gem that is our county.

It is always heartening to see Leitrim getting the recognition it deserves, and now our county has come up trumps taking the title for the Most Scenic Place in Ireland to have a Coffee.

Popular website www.irelandbeforeyoudie.com, has selected The teaSHED at the foot of Glencar Waterfall, Co Leitrim as the perfect place in Ireland to enjoy a coffee and the incredible scenery.

In the write-up on the website the judges note: "An unusual winner but have no doubt this dainty café belongs at the top of the list. Situated at the foot of Glencar waterfall which is easily accessed by footbridge this is a stunning place to kick back and do some reading and writing or simply to bring the family out for the day. WB Yeats wrote some his best pieces about the beauty he found here and it inspired his love for Ireland. Lyon’s tea has used some of the scenes here in their adverts but don’t be fooled, they are skilled in all forms of hot beverages."

Well we couldn't agree more. If you haven't been to this fabulous location you're really missing out!