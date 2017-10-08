Leitrim man wins free travel for life from Irish Ferries

A Manorhamilton man has won free travel on Irish Ferries for life after he suggested the name for the ferry company's new vessel the - W. B. Yeats.

Lee Maxwell was one of a large number of people who made the suggestion, but his name was picked from thousands in a poll who shared his choice, securing him free travel for life. His prize will be presented to him shortly.

Irish Ferries' new €144m cruise ferry W.B. Yeats is now being built in Germany for service on routes between Ireland, UK and France.

According to a spokesperson for Irish Ferries: "It was clear from the poll that there is widespread public affection for W. B. Yeats, due in the main to the magnificence of his writings and his contribution to Irish society, theatre and the arts generally."

Acclaimed as one of the greatest poets of the 20th century and one of Ireland’s foremost literary figures, W. B. Yeats was born in Dublin and educated in Ireland and London.

Recipient of a Nobel Prize for Literature, he helped to found Dublin’s Abbey Theatre. He drew inspiration from around Leitrim and Sligo for some of his best loved works.

The decision by Irish Ferries to name their new vessel W. B. Yeats is one that continues the tradition adopted by the company of selecting names drawn from the world of Irish literature.

When built, the W. B. Yeats will have space for 1,885 passengers and crew, 1,200 cars and 440 cabins including luxury suites with their own private balconies. Other facilities will include a Club Class lounge with direct passenger access from the car decks, á la carte and self-service restaurants, cinema, shopping mall, choice of bars and lounges, exclusive areas for freight drivers, and dedicated facilities for pets.