Beirne's Bar & Restaurant sponsor new training gear for Mohill GAA

The Mohill footballers are among the favourites to claim this year's Connacht Gold Senior Championship title and while there are no prizes for the best turned out team, the generous sponsorship of Beirne's Bar and Restaurant, Hillstreet, Mohill will ensure the team look the part before the big games.

Beirne's Bar and Restaurant were delighted to sponsor €1,100 to Mohill GAA which was used to purchase training tops for Mohill's Senior and Intermediate teams

Pictured from the Beirne family is Mai Beirne, Jonathan Beirne and Keith Beirne along with Mohill captain Danny Beck, vice-captain Padraig Tighe, senior players Domhnaill Flynn, Shane Quinn, Ryan Murphy, Shane McGowan and Barry Lupton.

The Beirne family have extended their best wishes to Mohill GAA across all ages and grades.