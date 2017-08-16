Mohill Community College students are 'very positive and very happy' with Leaving Cert results

85 students sat the Leaving Certificate at Mohill Community College and the vast majority were "very positive and very happy" with their results this morning.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer this morning, school principal, Una Duffy, said 80% of students had been in to collect their envelopes by 12pm.

The Mohill Community College principal acknowledged the new marking system had caused some confusion with some students finding it difficult to read their results. "Like anything this is going to take a while to get used to," she said.

"However, most of the students are very positive and very happy with their results," she noted, adding there had been a number of exceptional results include one student who achieved 6 A1s and an A2.

For anyone who may be disappointed with their results, Ms Duffy reminded students there is more than one path into most careers.

"We keep reiterating this message if students don't get the marks they need. Don't panic and do the research and if there is an alternative route available to you to enter a career than take it," she said.

Thanking the staff, students and their families for all their hard work in the lead-up to the exams, Ms Duffy pointed out that the success achieved was as a result of a "partnership" between all parties.

"I'd like to thank first and foremost the staff here and of course our students, they were an exceptionally pleasant and hardworking group," she said.

"Thank you also to the parents as well for being so supportive of the students. The success of the students is down to this partnership between the staff, the students and their families and they should all be very proud."

Looking forward to next Monday's first round of CAO offers Ms Duffy urged students to look very carefully at their offer and to be aware there was a second round. "Just don't panic," she reiterated.